Should the CJI be part of the committee nominating the CEC? | The Hindu Parley podcast

August 25, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

The Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On August 10, the Union government introduced a Bill in the Rajya Sabha that proposed that the selection panel for appointing the Election Commission, comprising the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs), will consist of the Prime Minister as the chairperson, the Leader of the Opposition as a member, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister as another member. In March, the Supreme Court had ruled that the selection panel should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The Opposition has been arguing that the replacement of the CJI with a Cabinet Minister in the Bill indicates that the government is trying to make the poll body a puppet.

Should the CJI be part of the committee nominating the CEC? We discuss this issue here.

Guests: O.P. Rawat, former Chief Election Commissioner; Jagdeep Chhokar , founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

