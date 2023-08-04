HamberMenu
Should the age of consent be revised in India? | The Hindu Parley podcast

August 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Abhinay Lakshman

Recently, while hearing an appeal by a man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for maintaining a consensual relationship with a minor girl, the Bombay High Court said that it is high time India considered reducing the age of consent for sex. The court pointed out that after the enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, many adolescents are being prosecuted for consensual relationships with minor girls.

Should the age of consent be revised in India? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Shraddha Chaudhary, a PhD Researcher, Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge and Lecturer, Jindal Global Law School; Bharti Ali, Co-founder and Executive Director of the HAQ Centre for Child Rights

Host: Abhinay Lakshman

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

