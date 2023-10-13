Should the 50% legal ceiling on reservation be reconsidered? | The Hindu Parley podcast

October 13, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

On October 2, the Bihar government released the data of its caste survey. The data showed that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) together account for about 84% of the population. This has reopened the debate on whether the 50% legal ceiling on caste-based reservation should be removed.

Here we discuss this question.

Guests: Kalaiyarasan A., Assistant Professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies and Research Affiliate at the South Asia Institute, Harvard University; Alok Prasanna Kumar, Co-Founder and Lead, Vidhi Karnataka

Host: Pon Vasanth B

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in