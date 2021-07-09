Should only elected legislators be eligible for chief ministership? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The option provided in the Constitution should be used with honesty, not just to tinker with politics.

The option provided in the Constitution should be used with honesty, not just to tinker with politics.

The sudden exit of Tirath Singh Rawat as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, a development the Bharatiya Janata Party sought to explain in terms of a constitutional roadblock to being elected as a legislator with in six months, has led to thickening speculation about the fate of West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, another unelected Chief Minister.

Here we discuss the road ahead.

Guests: M.R. Madhavan, is President and co-founder of PRS Legislative Research, a public policy research institution; S.Y. Quraishi, served as 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India from July 2010 to June 2012.

Read the Parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in