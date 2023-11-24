Should online movie reviews be curtailed? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 24, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

Kerala, a State known for its vibrant public sphere, is now in the news for what film producers have termed as the phenomenon of “review bombing”. Makers of a couple of films have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a gag on social media and YouTube reviews for at least seven days following a film‘s release; the claim being that these reviews can make or break films, and by extension the sustainability of the Malayalam film industry. The Kerala police have also booked some online reviewers and social media platforms, following complaints from producers. The State is now witnessing a heated debate with a groundswell of support for the reviewers, raising pertinent questions on freedom of expression.

Guests: B.Unnikrishnan, a filmmaker and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA); C.S. Venkiteswaran is a national award winning film critic

Host: S. R. Praveen

