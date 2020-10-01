Should online gambling in India be regulated? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The growing popularity of gaming platforms like Dream11 and Paytm First Games raise questions about whether they are proxies for online gambling as they can involve financial transactions though are currently classified as ‘games of skill’. We discuss the current legal position in India on games of skill versus games of chance, the size of the gambling industry, and issues of regulation.
Guests: Vidushpat Singhania, Managing Partner of Krida Legal and specialises in sports and gaming laws; Jay Sayta who has has extensively tracked issues pertaining to the gaming industry and gaming laws over the last decade and now advises several gaming companies on policy, regulatory, tax and legal issues.
Host: Jayant Sriram
You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.
Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
