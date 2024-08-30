Should lateral entry in civil services be encouraged? | The Hindu parley podcast

Last week, just days after issuing an advertisement for 45 lateral entry posts (10 Joint Secretary positions and 35 Director and Deputy Secretary positions), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) withdrew it after receiving a massive backlash. The Opposition parties accused the government of attempting to bypass reservation policies and “snatching away” jobs from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Should lateral entry in civil services be encouraged? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Ashok Vardhan Shetty, retired IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre and former vice-chancellor of the Indian Maritime University; Harsh Shrivastava, a former CEO of the Microfinance Institutions Network, deputy speechwriter to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a consultant in the Planning Commission

Host: Priscilla Jebaraj

