Should Internet shutdowns be used to maintain public order? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Between 2016 and 2022, 60% of Internet shutdowns across the world took place in India

July 07, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Aroon Deep

Over the past few years, the Indian government has increasingly been trying to control law and order by shutting access to the Internet, whether in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Manipur or Punjab. Between 2016 and 2022, 60% of Internet shutdowns across the world took place in India.

Should shutdowns be used to maintain public order? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Radhika Jhalani, Counsel with the Software Freedom Law Center in New Delhi; Karnika Seth, Founding Partner of Seth Associates and a cyberlawyer practising at the Supreme Court

Host: Aroon Deep

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

