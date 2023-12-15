Should India set a higher bar to address climate change? | The Hindu Parley podcast

December 15, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST

In a historic first, all 198 signatories to the 28th United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP28) adopted to “transition away” from “all fossil fuels” as opposed to only coal, as was agreed upon at COP26, in Glasgow. India had played a pivotal role in Glasgow in modifying the language from “phasing out” coal to “phasing it down”. Unsurprisingly, it supported the incumbent COP President Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber of the UAE when he proposed to “transition away” from oil and gas, as opposed to “phasing out”, as demanded by several developed countries and small island nations.

As the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, albeit with a drastically smaller per capita emission rate, should India set a higher bar to mitigate and adapt to climate change? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Karthik Ganesan, Director, Research Coordination at the Council on Energy Environment and Water; Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Political Strategy at Climate Action Network International

Host: Kunal Shankar

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in