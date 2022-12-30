ADVERTISEMENT

Should India review its position on the Taliban? | The Hindu parley podcast

December 30, 2022 12:15 am | Updated December 29, 2022 10:44 pm IST

Suhasini Haidar

File photo shows Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AP

By issuing decrees banning girls/women from school, gyms and public parks, and from working at NGOs, the Taliban regime controlling Afghanistan seems to have made it clear that it does not intend to keep the promises it made of protecting women’s rights. It also seems to be reneging on its other assurances, such as ensuring an inclusive government, the safety of minorities, and disallowing terror groups to operate from Afghanistan. Should India, which changed its traditional stand against the Taliban by holding talks with the group and setting up a mission in Kabul this year, review its position?

Guests: Amar Sinha and Tara Kartha

Host: Suhasini Haidar

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for ‘Parley by The Hindu’.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

