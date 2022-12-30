HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Should India review its position on the Taliban? | The Hindu parley podcast

December 30, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Suhasini Haidar
File photo shows Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan.

File photo shows Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AP

By issuing decrees banning girls/women from school, gyms and public parks, and from working at NGOs, the Taliban regime controlling Afghanistan seems to have made it clear that it does not intend to keep the promises it made of protecting women’s rights. It also seems to be reneging on its other assurances, such as ensuring an inclusive government, the safety of minorities, and disallowing terror groups to operate from Afghanistan. Should India, which changed its traditional stand against the Taliban by holding talks with the group and setting up a mission in Kabul this year, review its position?

Guests: Amar Sinha and Tara Kartha

Host: Suhasini Haidar

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for ‘Parley by The Hindu’.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu Parley Podcast / Afghanistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.