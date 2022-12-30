Should India review its position on the Taliban? | The Hindu parley podcast

December 30, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

By issuing decrees banning girls/women from school, gyms and public parks, and from working at NGOs, the Taliban regime controlling Afghanistan seems to have made it clear that it does not intend to keep the promises it made of protecting women’s rights. It also seems to be reneging on its other assurances, such as ensuring an inclusive government, the safety of minorities, and disallowing terror groups to operate from Afghanistan. Should India, which changed its traditional stand against the Taliban by holding talks with the group and setting up a mission in Kabul this year, review its position?

Guests: Amar Sinha and Tara Kartha

Host: Suhasini Haidar

Read the parley article here

