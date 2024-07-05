Should India review its Myanmar policy in view of the humanitarian crisis? | The Hindu parley podcast

The conflict between ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and the military junta in Myanmar has created a serious humanitarian crisis, which the United Nations Security Council took up for discussion on July 3. Some experts on Myanmar have called for India to review its policy and establish channels with the EAOs to help the affected civilians.

Should India review its Myanmar policy in view of the humanitarian crisis? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Rajiv Bhatia, a Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House and a former Ambassador; Nandita Haksar, a human rights lawyer

Host: Kallol Bhattacherjee

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in