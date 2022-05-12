Should India invest in scaling up its semiconductor ecosystem? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar May 12, 2022 20:00 IST

Niju Vijayan speaks to us on the future of the semiconductor industry, and lessons it can learn from past efforts

The semiconductor ecosystem in India has been abuzz with energy ever since the government announced a ₹ 76,000 crore scheme to incentivise semiconductor and display system manufacturers to set up shop in India. Corporate announcements have also started trickling in. Vedanta has allied with Foxconn for its foray. The ISMC of Israel has signed an MoU wit Karnataka. In all this, there still lingers the question, should India seriously spend its funds and effort over setting up such an ecosystem? After all, semiconductor manufacturing requires consistent power supply and a significant amount of clean water. If India should, indeed, get in manufacturers, what lessons could it take away from similar efforts made in the past, which had largely fizzled out? Guest: Niju Vijayan, Partner at Avanteum Advisors. He has had long years of exposure to the ESDM (Electronic System Design & Manufacturing) industry, of which semiconductors are a part. Host: K Bharath Kumar



