Should generative Artificial Intelligence be regulated? | The Hindu Parley podcast

September 29, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:05 am IST

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is like the proverbial genie out of the bottle. In less than a year, chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, Claude, and Pi have shown what gen AI-powered applications can do. These tools have also revealed their vulnerabilities, which has pushed policymakers and scientists to think deeply about these new systems.

Should generative AI be regulated? We discuss the question here.

Guests: Arul George Scaria, an Associate Professor of Law at the National Law School of India; Trisha Ray, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Centre

Host: John Xavier

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in