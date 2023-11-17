Should elections be state funded? | The Hindu Parley podcast

November 17, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

A Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, recently reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. The proceedings focused on arguments pertaining to the voters’ right to information vis-a-vis the right to confidentiality of donors. Transparency in election funding has become the central issue here.

Here we discuss whether elections should be state funded.

Guests: Jagdeep Chhokar, co-founder and trustee, Association for Democratic Reforms; Sanjay Kumar, Professor, Centre for Study of Developing Societies, Delhi

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

