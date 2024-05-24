Should doctors be kept out of the Consumer Protection Act? | The Hindu parley podcast

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that advocates cannot be held liable under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, for deficiency in service. The Court also indicated that its 1995 decision that held medical professionals accountable under the Act may need to be revisited. It suggested that the definition of the term ‘services’ under the Act, which includes the medical sector, be re-examined. The issue will be placed before a larger Bench.

Should doctors, like lawyers, be kept out of the Consumer Protection Act? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Rajeshwari Sekar, a medico-legal expert in Chennai with over 18 years of experience handling consumer court cases and medical cases; Saroja Sundaram, executive director of the Chennai-based Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group

Host: Aroon Deep

