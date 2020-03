In this week’s Parley, we look at the RBI’s decision to propose a State Bank of India–led restructuring of Yes Bank and examine the advisability of using a Public Sector Bank in spearheading the bailout of a private lender.

To discuss this, are T.T. Ram Mohan (Professor, IIM, Ahmedabad) and Ananth Narayan (Professor of Finance, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research).