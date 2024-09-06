Should digital platform owners be held liable for user-generated content? | The Hindu parley podcast

Russia-born tech tycoon Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was arrested in Paris on August 24. French authorities announced that Mr. Durov is under investigation for a litany of serious crimes, including enabling the distribution of child sexual abuse material on the app, facilitating drug trafficking, and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Should digital platform owners be held liable for user-generated content? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Pranesh Prakash, Co-founder and former policy director at the Centre for Internet and Society; Rohit Kumar, Founding partner of the Quantum Hub

Host: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Read the parley article here.

