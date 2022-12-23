  1. EPaper
Should courts close for vacation? | The Hindu Parley podcast

December 23, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Sonam Saigal
The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court of India goes on vacation for a week during Holi, 45 days during summer and for around two weeks during Deepavali and winter. This practice came into the news recently when Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that no vacation Benches in the apex court would be available this winter break. He said this a day after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke of “long vacations” of the court and the inconvenience it caused to litigants.

Here we discuss whether courts should close for vacations amid the overall burden of cases on them.

Guests:  Indu Malhotra, a retired judge of the Supreme Court; Devadatt Kamat, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court

Host: Sonam Saigal

