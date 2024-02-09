GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should coaching be restricted to those above 16 years? | The Hindu parley podcast

February 09, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

Priscilla Jebaraj

India’s growing private coaching industry has long been plagued by student suicides, fire incidents, complaints of poor infrastructure and teaching, exorbitant fees, and false promises. The spate of student suicides in Kota, Rajasthan, has spurred the Ministry of Education to issue new guidelines, which state that coaching centres cannot enrol students below 16 years of age, make misleading promises, and guarantee rank or good marks.

Should coaching be restricted to those above 16 years? Here we discuss the question

Guests:Vimala Ramachandran, a former Professor at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration; Arjun Mohan, India CEO of Byju’s, one of India’s largest players in the coaching and EdTech industry

Host: Priscilla Jebaraj

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

