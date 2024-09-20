Should children be barred from social media? | The Hindu parley podcast

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently announced a plan to set a minimum age to use social media platforms.

Should children be barred from social media? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Amanda Third, Professorial Research Fellow in Digital Social and Cultural Research in the Institute for Culture and Society and Co-Director of the Young and Resilient Research Centre at Western Sydney University; Aparajita Bharti, Founding Partner of TQH, a Delhi-based public policy research firm, and co-founder of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship

Host: Mandira Moddie

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

