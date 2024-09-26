GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is the Body Roundness Index (BRI) and could it replace BMI? | In Focus podcast

Diana Thomas, who devised the Body Roundness Index explains to us how and why she came up with this health metric, the advantages it has over the conventional body mass index and how it could be used for different populations around the world.

Published - September 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

What’s a quick measure of how healthy you are? Most people would say Body Mass Index or BMI. But increasingly, experts have come to the conclusion that BMI has several limitations. Why? For one thing it was made using data from 19th century Europeans and does not work well across different populations. For another, it does not tell you the composition of your weight, or crucially, where that weight is located. Indians are genetically predisposed to putting on more weight around the abdomen region, and it is this fat that puts at risk of various diseases including diabetes. And this where another index comes in – the Body Roundness Index or BRI. Devised in 2013, studies over the last decade have now shown that BRI may be a better predictor of what health risks you may face. BRI, unlike BMI, takes your waist circumference into account, essentially letting you know if you are too round, and therefore unhealthy.

How does the BRI calculation work? What has research about it shown so far? And is it a better metric for Indians to use?

Guest: Diana Thomas, the mathematician who devised BRI. Dr Thomas is a a full professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the United States Military Academy, West Point

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Published - September 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.