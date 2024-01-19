GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should AI models be allowed to use copyrighted material for training? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 19, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

P J George
P.J. George

On December 27, 2023, the New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its backer Microsoft, accusing them of copyright infringement. The NYT has alleged that OpenAI used thousands of its articles to train ChatGPT, a large language model, without permission or compensation. The lawsuit says that this has positioned ChatGPT as a competing source of information to the NYT, which has implications for the newspaper’s business model.

Should AI models be allowed to use copyrighted material for training? Here we discuss the question.

Guests:Cecilia Ziniti, a San Fransisco-based lawyer specialising in technology and start-up companies; Arul George Scaria, an Associate Professor at the National Law School of India University

Host: P.J. George

