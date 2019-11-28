Sena-NCP-Cong combine: the start of an era of anti-BJP coalitions? | The Hindu Podcast
The second of a two part series on Maharashtra politics. With back to back victories in the last two general elections the BJP has emerged as the country's dominant political force. Just as a host of regional parties put aside ideological differences to ally against the Congress in the 60s and 70s, could those political calculations come into play again with the BJP as the party to beat? Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu
