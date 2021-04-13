Sanjaya Baru on the rise of India’s New Power Elite | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In his book, Mr. Baru, a former media advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, tries to capture the churn brought about by the 2014 general election, among other things.

In today’s episode we are in conversation with author Sanjaya Baru about his new book India’s Power Elite: Class, Caste and a Cultural Revolution.

The ascent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national arena has disrupted politics as we knew it and the BJPs’ subsequent dominance over political discourse has led sociologists and political commentators to find new idioms through which to document the changes that this brought about on the political and social sphere.

In his book, Mr. Baru, a former media advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tries to capture not just the churn brought about by the 2014 general election and the decline of the Congress in the political sphere, but its impact on the social and cultural landscape, and the nuts and bolts that make up India’s elite.

