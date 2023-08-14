Samrat Choudhury on his new book ‘Northeast India: A Political History’ | The Hindu On Books podcast

August 14, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Author and journalist Samrat Choudhury’s third book comes at the time Manipur is front and centre of the national conversation. The current fault lines between hill and valley, ethnic loyalties that transcend borders inherited from the colonial state, attacks and reprisals are all a bequest of what he says are larger historical issues that have remained unresolved.

Northeast India — A Political History is a “simple, readable, popular history” of the region that maps its long journey from isolation to integration.

Guest: Samrat Choudhury, author and journalist

Host: Abdus Salam

