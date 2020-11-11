Initial reactions from a close race in Bihar | The Hindu In Focus podcast

We’re discussing the results of the Bihar elections in this episode and as things stand at the time of recording late on November 10, the NDA alliance has confounded most opinion polls and is maintaining a marginal lead. Yet there is a tight contest now between the two alliances to see who will emerge as the dominant force and there are several other strands of the result to unpack in between.

The Hindu's Delhi resident editor Amit Baruah is in conversation with Political Editor Nistula Hebbar and senior political correspondent Sandeep Phukan.

