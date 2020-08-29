We turn our attention to the health of the economy in this episode and we do that analysis by looking at the RBI’s assessment of the economy, presented in its annual report released earlier in the week, and then look ahead to what we can expect when GDP numbers are expected to be released on Monday, August 31.

Guest: Suresh Seshadri, Business Editor, The Hindu.

