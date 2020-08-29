Podcast

RBI’s annual report and looking ahead to the release of GDP numbers | The Hindu In Focus podcast

We turn our attention to the health of the economy in this episode and we do that analysis by looking at the RBI’s assessment of the economy, presented in its annual report released earlier in the week, and then look ahead to what we can expect when GDP numbers are expected to be released on Monday, August 31.

Guest: Suresh Seshadri, Business Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Reserve Bank of India
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 4:26:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/rbis-annual-report-and-looking-ahead-to-the-release-of-gdp-numbers-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article32473145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story