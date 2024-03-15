Reading Ram Vilas Paswan, the ‘weathervane’ of Indian politics | The Hindu On Books podcast

March 15, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Ram Vilas Paswan was a steady presence in national politics for more than four decades. He has held Cabinet posts in several governments, including stints in key ministries such as Railways and Telecom. He is one of the faces associated with the historic implementation of the Mandal Commission report on OBC reservations. As someone adept at sensing shifts in political climate before others could, he was able to make the most of his political capital. But what is the nature of his legacy as a Dalit leader?

A new biography, titled ‘Ram Vilas Paswan: The Weathervane of Indian Politics’ by Sobhana K Nair offers a nuanced answer to this question.

Guest: Sobhana K Nair, Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston.

Listen to more On Books podcasts: