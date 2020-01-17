Podcast

Raisina Dialogue, Imran's SCO invitation and Trump visit: a diplomatic affairs round-up | The Hindu in Focus Podcast

more-in

It's been a week filled with major developments on the diplomacy and foreign policy front, starting with Raisina Dialogue, the annual conference hosted by the External Affairs Ministry. The government then announced that it would invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan to the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that India is hosting and soon after it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump may also make his maiden visit to India in February. We break all this down and as a bonus, we also have excerpts of an interview with former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai from Raisina Dialogue. Guest: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Podcast
Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 8:41:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/raisina-dialogue-imrans-sco-invitation-and-trump-visit-a-diplomatic-affairs-round-up-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article30587740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY