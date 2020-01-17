Raisina Dialogue, Imran's SCO invitation and Trump visit: a diplomatic affairs round-up | The Hindu in Focus Podcast
It's been a week filled with major developments on the diplomacy and foreign policy front, starting with Raisina Dialogue, the annual conference hosted by the External Affairs Ministry. The government then announced that it would invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan to the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that India is hosting and soon after it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump may also make his maiden visit to India in February. We break all this down and as a bonus, we also have excerpts of an interview with former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai from Raisina Dialogue. Guest: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more