Poet and writer Tishani Doshi on Chennai as a coy city that rewards the patient | The Madras Week Podcast

Tishani Doshi talks about Chennai's inextricable influence on her work

In this podcast coinciding with Madras day celebrations, authors who are connected to Chennai talk about the city. In this episode, poet, writer and dancer Tishani Doshi talks about the city's inextricable relation and influence on her work, her love for the city's coastline, how the name Madras is still closer to her heart and the strange juxtaposition of the tradition and the modern in the city.

She explains how it cannot be an immediate love affair with Chennai, which she describes as being coy, and how it rewards those who are patient. Tishani, who is in Italy at the moment, also talks about her yearning to return home.