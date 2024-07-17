What does PM Modi’s visit to Russia really mean for India | In Focus podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia was keenly watched across the world, after all, it was Mr. Modi’s first bilateral visit since winning a third straight term. For India, the summit is a chance to engage with one of the country’s oldest allies. Mr. Modi’s and Russian President Putin’s meeting was a chance to talk about ways to strengthen trade and investment, increase connectivity, science, technology, and deepen military ties.

However, India’s Western allies weren’t too keen on the visit, given the Russia-Ukraine war. In fact, the U.S. State Department and Ukraine were openly critical of Mr. Modi’s visit.

The visit concentrated more on bettering the economic and trade relationship -- increasing bilateral trade to $30 billion, promoting the use of national currencies in trade, develop connectivity by expediting work on the Chennai-Vladivostok (Eastern Maritime) Corridor and the International North-South Transport Corridor and increasing cooperation in space and energy sectors.

The two sides also discussed several ways to deepen military and military-technical cooperation by focusing on joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems. The two sides also agreed to encourage joint manufacturing of spare parts, components and other products in India.

In this episode of the In Focus podcast, we talk to Swaran Singh about Mr. Modi’s comments on bringing peace to the region, the challenges to increasing trade between the two countries, the changing dynamics between the two countries and India’s focus on strategic autonomy.

Guest: Swaran Singh, Professor, International Relations, JNU.

Host: Nivedita V

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

