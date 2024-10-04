GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What is passive euthanasia and why should we be talking about it more? | In Focus podcast

Dr M Rajagopal explains the Centre’s draft guidelines on passive euthanasia, the requirements for a living will, why more hospitals should have palliative care centres and tells us why, despite death being a difficult subject, it should be talked about more.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:16 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

The Union Health Ministry issued a set of draft guidelines on a subject that has mostly remained somewhat taboo in India: passive euthanasia. The guidelines have stated that doctors should take considered decisions on the withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients, or consider not giving life support measures in such patients – under certain conditions.

This is not the first time passive euthanasia has come up in recent times – despite India not having any formal legislation around it, the Supreme Court allowed for it in a decision in 2018, stating that people had a right to die with dignity. The Court also allowed for citizens to make living wills or advanced medical directives.

So what is passive euthanasia? Following the Supreme Court decision have living wills been made and are these being implemented in hospitals? What is the role of palliative medicine in end of life care and support? How can doctors and families ensure patients have compassionate and dignified deaths?

Guest: Dr M R Rajagopal, chairman Emeritus of Pallium India and Adjunct Professor of Global Oncology, Queen’s University, Canada

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

