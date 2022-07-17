Monsoon Session Opening: Presidential election, crucial Bills, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 17, 2022 23:50 IST

The inaugural episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, on the day that the Monsoon session kicks off

The inaugural episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, on the day that the Monsoon session kicks off

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debates and high drama from both Houses of the parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the Monsoon session of Parliament that kicks off on July 18, with a gist of the key Bills that are to be taken up. We also bring in The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar to give you a better understanding of the political stakes in this session, particularly with the election of the President and the Vice-President on the cards. Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian, P.J. George



Our code of editorial values