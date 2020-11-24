Pakistan’s move in Gilgit-Baltistan and what it means for India | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Pakistan is moving to grant full statehood to Gilgit-Baltistan, which appears as the northernmost part of the country in its official map. Should that happen, G-B would become the fifth province of Pakistan, although the region is claimed by India as part of the erstwhile princely State of Jammu & Kashmir as it existed in 1947 during its accession to India.

In fact, elections were held on November 15 that will pave the way for fuller political rights for the roughly 1.2 million residents of the region, though there have been protests in the region over how the elections were conducted. What implications do the recent moves on G-B have for India vis-a-vis China?

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

