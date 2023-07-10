HamberMenu
Out of the 2023 World Cup: What’s behind the decline of the Calypso Kings? | In Focus podcast

With West Indies failing to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Amol Karhadka joins us to talk about the team and the reasons behind their downfall.

July 10, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

For the first time in the 48-year history of ODI world cups, the West Indies will be missing from the tournament. The champions of the first two editions, in 1975 and 1979, and the 1983 runner-ups, have failed to qualify for the 13th edition of the World Cup set to take place in India later this year.

In the World Cup qualifiers, they lost to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the tournament, which put them out of the reckoning. While the West Indies’ cricketing decline has been evident for some time, this failure to make it to the World Cup, a tournament they once dominated, marks a new low.

What are the factors behind this decline? Is it due to mismanagement of the sport, or is it that the country has stopped producing good talent? Is there any chance of this downward spiral getting reversed?

Guest: Amol Karhadkar from The Hindu Sports Bureau

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

