One Nation, One Election: How feasible is it and what would be its impact? | In Focus podcast

Arghya Sengupta speaks to us about the impact of simultaneous election on federalism, and the legal aspects of implementing the same. 

September 08, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Union government has set up a committee headed by President Ramnath Kovind to look at various aspects of implementing the ‘one nation, one election’ plan. The broad idea is to synchronise the timing of Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections across all States.

The proposal for simultaneous elections has raised many concerns. Foremost among them is the impact it will have on federalism. Then there is the question of feasibility – what happens if a state government falls, for instance? Then there are the legal aspects – what are the various constitutional amendments that would be needed, and would the states have to ratify it as well?

Guest: Arghya Sengupta, Research Director at the Vidhi Center for Legal Policy.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

