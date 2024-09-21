In this episode, we explore the use of vintage tech gadgets in modern warfare in the context of recent blasts in Lebanon. From walkie-talkies to pagers, these outdated devices have been repurposed to deadly effect, fuelling tensions, and pushing the region to the brink of a larger conflict. We’ll delve into the strategic use of these technologies and what it means for future warfare.

Guest: Bruce Schneier is an Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society

Host: John Xavier

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.