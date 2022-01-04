Podcast

Rukmini S. on what data can and cannot tell us about modern India | On Books podcast

In "Whole Numbers and Half Truths", data journalist Rukmini S delves deep into a range of numbers to answer some of the burning questions
India is dealing with, from crime and how India votes to how India handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing on on-the-ground reporting and
backed with data, the book questions some of the most deeply-held conventional wisdoms about politics and society in India.

Guest: Rukmini S, author, Whole Numbers and Half Truths


Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu


Edited by: Ranjani Srinivasan


