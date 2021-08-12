OBC reservation, social justice and caste politics | In Focus podcast

Badri Narayan tells us what the 127th Amendment Bill means for OBC communities across the country

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 amends the Constitution to allow states and union territories to prepare their own list of socially and educationally backward classes. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 9, 2021 and passed unanimously by the Lower House of Parliament on August 10. It was passed with cross-party support in the Rajya Sabha on August 11.

The 127th Amendment Bill restores the system prior to the Supreme Court judgment of May 2021. The "state list" will be completely taken out of the ambit of the President and will be notified by the State Assembly as per the proposed Bill. The passage of the Bill meets the demands of regional parties that have sought autonomy in determining their own list of socially and economically backward classes.

In this podcast, we discuss what this means for the OBC communities across the country, and how it will affect social justice as well as caste politics.

Guest: Prof Badri Narayan, Director and Professor, Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

