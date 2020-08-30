Podcast

Nividetia Louis on how Chennai's documented history lacks voices of women and oppressed communities | The Madras Week Podcast

In this podcast coinciding with Madras day celebrations, authors who are connected to Chennai talk about the city. In this episode, social and feminist historian Nivedita Louis talks about how a heritage walk got her hooked to the history of Chennai. She talks about the beauty of Armenian Church, especially on a rainy day and the resilient spirit of the city. She also explains why she feels that the documented history of Chennai largely lacked the voices of women and oppressed communities.

Nivedita Louis, social and feminist historian.

