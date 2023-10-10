HamberMenu
Nidhi Sharma on the trials and tribulations of women in politics | The Hindu On Books podcast

The author chronicles the lives of 17 women leaders in her recent book, ‘She, The Leader: Women in Indian Politics.’

October 10, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Did you know that women were barred from public gallery of the British Parliament. Some 245 years back in 1778 women were thrown out of the public gallery of the House of Common. Fighting against their exclusion, the women began to listen in to the proceedings sitting close to the to the ventilator-shafts of the Parliament. And they continued to do this for 56-years, till the British Parliament was burnt down in accidental fire, a in the new Palace of Westminster, a ladies gallery was constructed. Women had to fight a long battle in Britian for voting rights. We in India take pride, that we have always had universal franchise. But has it been really that simple? Especially for the women politicians. We discuss the trials and tribulations of women in politics with author Nidhi Sharma who chronicles the life of 17 women leaders in her book - She, The Leader: Women In Indian Politics.  

Host: Sobhana K. Nair 

Guest: Nidhi Sharma

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

