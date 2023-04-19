NCF 2023: Is it a good idea to make students give Board exams twice a year, in 16 subjects? | In Focus podcast

April 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Education Ministry has released the pre-draft of the National Curriculum Framework for school education, or NCF-2023, for public feedback and comments. The document, which was last revised in 2005, has a critical role to play in determining pedagogical approaches and how textbooks are designed.

Some key recommendations of NCF-2023 that have made headlines include: board exams twice a year, a semester system for Class 12, and giving students the option of pursuing a mix of courses from science, humanities and commerce rather than splitting them into exclusive streams.

What are the implications of the changes proposed by NCF 2023? Are they what the Indian school system needs? How will they get reflected in the schooling experience of students going forward?

Guest: Professor Anita Rampal, former Dean, Faculty of Education, at Delhi University. She was also Chairperson of the NCERT Textbook Development Teams for the Primary Stage.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editors, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

