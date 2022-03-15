Nalin Mehta on how India became a BJP-centric polity | The Hindu on Books Podcast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP leaders and workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI03_10_2022_000431B)

March 15, 2022 17:00 IST

In this episode, we are joined by Nalin Mehta, author of ‘The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party’, a book that looks at the factors behind the rise of the BJP to a position of hegemony in Indian politics. How did India become a BJP-centric polity, from first being ruled mostly by the Congress, to a period of coalitions drawn from regional players and socialists and then a bipolar system? Mehta examines all these templates.

Guest: Nalin Mehta, Political scientist, author and journalist

Host: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac