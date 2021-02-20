Must prioritise returning to Status Quo Ante, says former National Security Advisor | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India’s decision to agree to a “phased” withdrawal of troops rather than a package deal for a complete disengagement across the Line of Actual Control could become a cause for concern in the future said former National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) Chairperson and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran in this special interview for the In Focus Podcast with The Hindu's Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar.

Mr Saran says that setting up a buffer zone or “no man’s land” in the Finger area of North Pangong Tso lake, even if temporarily, means that the troops would not return to the “status quo ante” or positions prior to April 2020, Mr. Saran said that the future would depend on how “smoothly” the rest of the disengagement process that began last week will go.