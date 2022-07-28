Monsoon Session Day 8: suspension of 20th MP, National Anti-Doping Bill 2021, and more | Parliament Watch podcast
In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of the 20th Rajya Sabha MP, written replies, and the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021.
Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.
In this episode we give you an overview of the eighth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 27, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. In addition, we also touch upon the discussion regarding the industries that were affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war. We discuss the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021, along with important written replies including the lack of coal shortage in the country. Along with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, we also discuss the important written replies of the house including the reservations for ex-Agniveers. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Guest: Vijay Lokapally, Consulting Editor of the Sportstar
Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash
Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
