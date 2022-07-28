Podcast

Monsoon Session Day 8: suspension of 20th MP, National Anti-Doping Bill 2021, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.

Also Read
AAP leader is 20th MP to be suspended from Rajya Sabha

In this episode we give you an overview of the eighth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 27, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. In addition, we also touch upon the discussion regarding the industries that were affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war. We discuss the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021, along with important written replies including the lack of coal shortage in the country. Along with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, we also discuss the important written replies of the house including the reservations for ex-Agniveers. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Guest: Vijay Lokapally, Consulting Editor of the Sportstar

Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash

Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Read more on the Agnipath Scheme:

Explained | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces

The Data Point | Understanding the pros and cons of Agnipath scheme through numbers 

Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
Parliament Watch Podcast
parliament
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2022 10:03:05 am | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/monsoon-session-day-8-suspension-of-20th-mp-national-anti-doping-bill-2021-and-more-parliament-watch-podcast/article65692481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY