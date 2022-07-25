Podcast

Monsoon Session Day 5: the Antarctic Bill, India’s position on the Hunger Index, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu BureauJuly 25, 2022 11:01 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 12:17 IST

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.

In this episode we give you an overview of the fifth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 22, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the Indian Antarctic Bill that was passed, we also discuss India’s position in the Global Hunger Index, and financial aid provided to Sri Lanka that was discussed during the question hour at the Lok Sabha. We also discuss the various bills introduced by Private Members as well as the statistics on centre’s public distribution scheme and wheat stocks available in the country that was discussed during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also read: The Indian Antarctic Bill and its various provisions

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Hosts: Priyali Prakash, Diksha Munjal

Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Read more on India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index:

Global Hunger Index ranks India at 101 out of 116 countries  

Data | Where does India stand on the global hunger index? 

Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:

