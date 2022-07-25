Monsoon Session Day 5: the Antarctic Bill, India’s position on the Hunger Index, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the passing of the Indian Antarctic Bill, Private Members’ legislative business and continued protests against price hikes.

In this episode we give you an overview of the fifth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 22, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the Indian Antarctic Bill that was passed, we also discuss India’s position in the Global Hunger Index, and financial aid provided to Sri Lanka that was discussed during the question hour at the Lok Sabha. We also discuss the various bills introduced by Private Members as well as the statistics on centre’s public distribution scheme and wheat stocks available in the country that was discussed during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Hosts: Priyali Prakash, Diksha Munjal

Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

