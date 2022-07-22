Monsoon Session Day 4: the importance of Draupadi Murmu, Congress’ protests, power situation, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 22, 2022 10:11 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the presidential election results, important written replies, and the continued protests and sloganeering in the parliament.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the fourth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 21, with a gist of important events that took place during the session. Along with the presidential election results, we also discuss the other important issues brought forward through written replies, despite the continued protests against price hike. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



