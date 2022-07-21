Podcast

Monsoon Session Day 3: continued protests, Railways’ losses, NEP and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu BureauJuly 21, 2022 10:07 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 10:29 IST

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.

In this episode we give you an overview of the third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 19, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the continued protests against price hikes, both inside and outside the parliament, we discuss the losses incurred by the Indian Railways, and the National Education Policy. In addition, we also discuss the other important events that took place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Guest: Vijaita Singh, Deputy Editor, The Hindu

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Production: Sharmada Venkatasuramanian

Read more on the National Education Policy:

The Hindu Explains | What has the National Education Policy 2020 proposed?

NEP position papers | Proposal to keep eggs, meat out, introduce Sanskrit for all

NEP position papers: Schools oppose recommendation on medium of instruction

Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
parliament
The Hindu Podcasts
Read more...